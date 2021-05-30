Ever since production has started, the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette has faced multiple hurdles along the way. And when we say hurdles, we mean production halt because of various reasons. The latest of which was just this week, through the week of May 24, because of supply issues not related to the global microchip shortage. It was initially reported that production would resume on June 1, 2021.

According to Chevy spokesperson Trevor Thompkins:

Due to a temporary parts supply issue, I can confirm that Bowling Green Assembly will not run production the week of May 24. Our supply chain, manufacturing, and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production, and we expect the plant to resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 1.

However, it looks like this Corvette C8 production halt will be extended for another week, GM Authority has learned. This was confirmed to the publication by Thompkins, still connected to the temporary supply issue.

To recall, a previous production cause happened from March 1 to 5 due to lack of availability of transmission components. Before that, there was also a stoppage from January 29 to February 16 for reasons still not related to the global chip shortage.

Truth be told, the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky has a lot of things on its hands right now being the exclusive assembly plant for the Corvette since the '80s. Apart from the highly-coveted Corvette C8 Stingray, derivatives of the mid-engine 'Vette are also currently in development, with pre-production units of the Corvette Z06 being built there since April.

With the prototype already being tested on public roads early this year, the production version could debut this July. Then again, the current production woes aren't working for the Bowtie brand and could alter the timeline.

As always, we'll keep an ear to the ground for further developments so watch this space.