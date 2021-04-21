In February this year, we heard rumors about a potential entry from Huawei into the automotive business. At the time, reports suggested the tech giant is in talks with Chinese automakers to manufacture its electric vehicles. It turns out at least parts of this information were accurate.

During the Auto Shanghai 2021, Huawei has unveiled the Seres SF5 - an electrified crossover, which will be sold at Huawei’s flagship stores around China. However, the vehicle is not exactly designed by Huawei as it’s actually an updated version of the existing SF5 crossover, which made its original debut two years ago in Shanghai.

Gallery: Huawei Seres SF5

16 Photos

Huawei says it has helped automotive company Seres with the development of the powertrain, which consists of a 1.5-liter gas engine and two electric motors. The combined output of the system is reportedly about 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts), which should be enough for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 4.7 seconds.

More importantly, Huawei promises the plug-in hybrid can travel up to 112 miles (180 kilometers) on purely electric energy, though it’s important to note that this is measured by China’s somewhat generous test cycle. With the battery fully charged and the fuel tank full, the SF5 should be capable of a range of over 621 miles (1,000 km) in “extended range mode for long distance travelers.”

Huawei’s input is probably more visible inside the cabin where there’s a large tablet-style screen for the infotainment system. The company says it has paid special attention to the crossover’s audio system, which consists of 11 sound units to deliver “opera-like sound quality.” Another interesting feature of the SF5 is the vehicle-to-vehicle charging function, which can power other vehicles or external devices such as induction cookers, stereos, and other camping equipment.

"This exciting announcement sets a precedent for both the consumer electronics industry and the new energy vehicle industry,” Richard Yu, Executive Director at Huawei, commented. “In the future, we will not only provide leading smart car solutions to help partners build better intelligent vehicles, but also help them sell those vehicles through our retail network across China."

Speaking of China, Huawei is already accepting orders for the SF5 in the People’s Republic with prices starting at 246,800 Chinese yuans (approximately $38,000 at the current exchange rates) for the 4WD model and 216,800 yuans ($33,361) for the 2WD variant.