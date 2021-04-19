China remains a lucrative market for luxury sedans. Many of the world’s automakers not only offer luxury saloons in the Asian country, but they also offer China-specific models. Lincoln is no different, revealing the Zephyr Reflection at 2021 Auto Shanghai. It’s a sleek, modern concept that previews the production version that the company will debut later this year. Lincoln designed the vehicle “solely” for the Chinese market.

The Zephyr Reflection sports a familiar Lincoln look, though it’s been thoroughly reworked to look wholly unique. The Lincoln badge at the front is prominent, sitting against a new grille with a starburst pattern that further accentuates the bold badge. It also sits framed between chrome strips that extend to the sleek headlights before blending into a bold body line over the front fender and down the side of the sedan. Underneath the new face is a sporty-looking bumper with big (fake?) intakes pushed to the lower corners.

Inside, Lincoln gives the concept a dash-spanning panoramic screen that houses the instrument cluster and massive infotainment display. The entire setup consists of three different screens. The Zephyr also sports Lincoln’s new human-machine interface language called Constellation, which is available in three themes: Normal, Sport, and Zen. However, specific details about the tech are scarce at the moment.

The interior is a minimalist’s playground, with the touch button-based gear selector being the most prominent instrument panel feature. Below that is the center console with a sleek controller, more capacitive-looking buttons, and a storage cubby at the front.

The concept doesn’t look too wild, so it’s unclear how much of the design will change between now and the production version’s reveal. We doubt it’ll change by much inside or out. Lincoln revealed the Zephyr Reflection at Auto Shanghai 2021 alongside the Lincoln Corsair PHEV, which is joining the company’s Chinese lineup for the first time.