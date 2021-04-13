For those unfamiliar with David Beckham, he is a former professional footballer born in London. And if his name still doesn’t ring a bell in your mind, that’s probably because he played the other football - the one that’s popular in Europe and is called soccer at this side of the big pond.

The 45-year-old Beckham is mostly known for his stays at Manchester United and Real Madrid, two of the continent’s largest and most successful soccer clubs. His latest club was PSG from France before he decided to retire in May 2013 after a 20-year career, during which he won 19 major trophies. This guy is the new brand ambassador of Maserati.

Gallery: Maserati's new brand ambassador

3 Photos

Beckham is not famous for his love of cars, though we know at least a few of his former vehicles and they were awesome. His wife, Victoria, even had a role in the design of the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, though it wasn’t anything major. Nevertheless, the Italian brand recognizes Beckham as “the perfect partner to accompany Maserati on the next leg of its journey, breaking boundaries and driving the brand forward to the forefront of luxury motoring in the 21st century.”

The first fruit from the cooperation between the former England national team player and the fabled marque from Modena is the video you see at the top of this page. It shows Beckham doing donuts in a Maserati Levante Trofeo “just for the sheer joy of doing the unexpected.”

“It’s an exciting time for me to begin this partnership with Maserati; an iconic Italian brand which shares my appreciation for the very best innovation and design,” Beckham said. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the brand at such a pivotal time in their history and continuing their growth on a global scale.”