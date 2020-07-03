Precisely four months after introducing the Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid, Skoda is now unveiling the conventionally powered versions. Naturally, the gasoline and diesel derivatives look virtually the same as the electrified model, with the obvious removal of “iV” badging and the cap for the charging port on the front fender.

Essentially mirroring the Volkswagen Golf GTI and GTD, the Octavia RS in non-iV form can be had with a 2.0-liter TSI engine with 245 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 370 Newton-meters (273 pound-feet) of torque. Available exclusively in front-wheel-drive form, the gasoline-fueled version can be had with a choice between a six-speed manual and an optional seven-speed DSG. In terms of performance, the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 6.7 seconds en route to a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

If you’d rather get the diesel, the 2.0 TDI packs 200 hp (147 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), thus making it the most powerful TDI-fueled Octavia ever built. It comes as standard with a FWD layout, but customers can spend extra on an AWD setup that enables a sprint in 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 151 mph (243 km/h). Bear in mind you can’t get the diesel with three pedals as Skoda will sell the Octavia RS TDI exclusively with the DSG.

All flavors of the RS come with progressive steering and a sport suspension boasting a multi-link rear setup, with the gasoline and diesel models featuring a -15 millimeter (-0.6 inches) ride height. At an additional cost, an optional electronically adaptable suspension (Dynamic Chassis Control) will be available. In the case of the TSI variant, a limited-slip differential comes with a wet multi-plate clutch.

Gallery: 2021 Skoda Octavia RS

14 Photos

Sitting at the top of the food chain, the RS models come generously equipped with the digital instrument cluster and the larger version of the infotainment system. In addition, they also get a standard center airbag (a first for Skoda), specific 18- and 19-inch wheels, exclusive LED fog lights, and black exterior accents.

The more aggressive bumpers, dual exhaust tips, and the rear spoiler are also an RS-only affair, along with Alcantara surfaces and faux carbon fiber accents on the inside where the body-hugging seats that can be upgraded to include a massaging function. The driver’s display and the infotainment each come with RS-specific graphics to further separate the performance versions from their lesser siblings.

Having introduced the RS, Scout, and the G-Tec versions, the only member missing from the Octavia lineup is the upscale Laurin & Klement we’re expecting later in the car’s life cycle.