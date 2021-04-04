In a recent conversation with Car and Driver, Mercedes-AMG CEO Philipp Schiemer revealed a great deal about the future of Mercedes-AMG. This bright future will see continued investment in gasoline engines augmented by a power performance hybrid setup for most upcoming models. Philipp Schiemer also confirmed that a new Mercedes-AMG SL is on the horizon and will replace the AMG GT Roadster.

The modern-day Mercedes-Benz SL has had a rough couple of years. Increased competition internally from the AMG GT, slow sales, and no advertising meant this Mercedes-Benz icon was slowly becoming obsolete. Luckily, the future of the SL is looking bright as Mercedes-AMG CEO Philipp Schiemer confirmed that internal competition will soon be gone thanks to the elimination of the AMG GT Roadster and there will be a greater investment in the future of the model.

The next-generation SL will be a full-fledged Mercedes-AMG product like the AMG GT coupe and sedan. According to Schiemer, it will remain a comfortable car the cruise in for long distances but is quick to point out that the SL has a strong racing pedigree. Schiemer also clearly stated that the SL will have its own unique powertrains and may not share everything with other more pedestrian Mercedes-AMG products.

As the future of Mercedes-AMG embraces hybridization for greater performance we may see some of their best work. Riding on the heels of a dominant Formula One Team while developing a hypercar only elevates the capabilities and brand image of Mercedes-AMG. A turn towards hybridization will also allow Mercedes-AMG products to meet tightening emissions requirements while adding performance.

With a bright future for its current lineup and the opportunity to add electric-only performance products, we expect to see massive growth for the Mercedes-AMG brand.