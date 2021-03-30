We knew as soon as Ram revealed the 702-horsepower TRX that Hennessey Performance would be eager to add even more power. And the tuner doesn’t disappoint. The company created the Hennessey Mammoth 900 – a TRX turned all the way up – that saw some dyno action earlier this week. Today, Hennessey has a video showing the Mammoth drag racing a stock TRX, and the performance improvements are noticeable.

Hennessey added a host of upgrades to the Mammoth to give it 912 hp (680 kW) on paper, far more than the 702 hp (523 kW) the stock supercharged 6.2-liter V8 offers. The company upgraded the pulley system, added high-flow fuel injectors, installed its HPE calibration, and added other upgrades. It makes 873 pound-feet (1,184 Newton-meters) over the stock truck’s measly 650 lb-ft (881 Nm). The power difference is stark on the race track.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Debut

80 Photos

The two pickups lineup for a series of drag races, but the results never change. The more powerful Mammoth 900 smokes the stock TRX again and again, and the Mammoth does it with larger 37-inch tires, too. While it’s not a complete apples-to-apples comparison, Hennessey’s upgrades do provide a substantial boost in performance. The stock TRX rockets to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds, completing the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and the Mammoth beats both.

Something as audacious as the TRX is the perfect toy for the tuner to play with, giving it a robust starting point to add a mammoth amount of power. Hennessey is already developing the Mammoth 1000, which will see the TRX produce 1,102 hp (755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque. The company claims the Mammoth 1000 will be able to achieve a 3.2-second 0-60 time, which makes us eager to see it race against the Mammoth 900. There’s nothing more fun to watch than a family feud.