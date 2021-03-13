It has been less than a week since we've seen the 2022 Honda Civic sedan in production form, thanks to published images on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website. While that model we saw is headed for the People's Republic, we can't deny that it's practically the same as the US-spec version, which was previewed with the 11th-generation Civic sedan prototype.

Now, the engine options are out in the open, thanks to the latest new vehicle and engine certification published by the California Air Resources Board.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Civic Sedan production version for China

4 Photos

The filings, which you can find via the source link below, show executive orders that have been issued to carmakers for 2022. Honda's executive order was filed on January 21, 2021.

Following the document that you can download via the website, it shows two familiar engine options for the Civic sedan for the 2022 model year. The engine options are the existing turbocharged 1.5-liter and the base 2.0-liter gasoline mills. The document also indicated that CVT will remain the transmission choice for the upcoming model, with manual not being one of them.

The outgoing Honda Civic has both the mentioned engine choices in the lineup, with the bigger naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter mill making 158 horsepower (118 kilowatts), while the smaller turbocharged 1.5-liter producing up to 174 hp (130 kW).

While these engine options aren't as final as the official reveal, you can count that these filings will reflect on the official spec sheet.

It won't be long until Honda reveals the 2022 Civic production version. The automaker previously stated that it will be unwrapped in the Q1 of 2021, which means it has until the end of the month to officially reveal the well-loved compact sedan. A five-door hatchback version is also in the works, while the coupe won't make the cut. A new Civic Si sedan and Civic Type R will arrive at a later date.