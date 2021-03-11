There is something very special about the Ford RS200. Built with the only goal to comply with FIA homologation regulations, the mid-engined sports car has a very short history on the production lines, spanning just three model years. The automaker eventually assembled just the 200 examples required by the rule and 24 of them were later converted into more powerful Evolution models.

In November last year, a modified example of the RS200 Evolution was listed for sale and it was definitely a very tempting offering. If you want something in more original condition with fewer mods though, a new auction on Bring a Trailer might be exactly what you are looking for.

This is a 1986 example of the sports car that was acquired by the current owner out of Norway back in 2017. Before being shipped to the United States a year later, it got a full engine rebuild in England. Knowing how the RS200's engine isn't really a mill designed for longevity, that’s definitely good news.

As a reminder, the Evolution models had a reworked four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 2.1 liters versus 1.8 liters for the standard units. The power figures for this engine vary depending on the exact configuration, but this particular one is said to be good for about 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). It was fully rebuilt to factory condition in February 2018 and currently features an upgraded Holley fuel pump and stainless-steel lines.

Despite its very special status, this is obviously not a garage queen. Even with just about 500 miles (800 kilometers) on the clocks, it doesn’t look brand new but there’s nothing major to be afraid of. Yes, the interior needs some care and the exterior could be given a good wash and polish, though we won’t blame you if you take it as it is and just drive it to the max.

Did we say the price? With eight days left until the end of the auction, it is already at $280,000 at the time of writing this article.