It was only about a month ago when the new Lexus NX was caught testing for the first time, and to our surprise, the camouflage is all gone now. Someone accidentally (or not) published what looks like an official video of the luxury crossover on YouTube, revealing the revamped NX in full. The clip is no longer available on the video hosting platform, but a Redditor acted quickly and uploaded it on Streamable where it’s still available at the moment of writing.

Judging by the German license plate, the leak might originate from Europe, and it shows the NX 200, presumably the entry-level variant. Oddly enough, the end of the video says “NX 350h” before referring to an upcoming 450h+ variant with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. All that really matters is the styling has now leaked in full.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus NX screenshots from official video

7 Photos

The exterior appearance is not a great departure from the current model, but there are some changes worth mentioning. The LED daytime running lights are now integrated into the main headlights to enable a cleaner look of the front end. The spindle grille is still very much on the large side and boasts a new pattern with vertical ornaments.

The telltale sign we’re looking at the second generation is at the back where the NX is the latest model to get an LED light bar. It also appears to have a pair of faux exhaust tips and there’s a good chance those vertical air vents are also just for show. Overall, Lexus has sharpened up the design here and there without straying too far from the familiar formula.

It’s a different story on the inside where the 2022 NX has a significantly revamped appearance. For starters, it ditches the much-criticized touchpad and comes with a large touchscreen. There are separate conventional controls for the dual-zone climate settings, along with a rotary knob for the driving modes. We’re also noticing a generously sized wireless charging pad, a fully digital driver’s display, a more compact gear lever, a head-up display, new switchgear, and no more analog clock.

Curiously, even though the exterior badge clearly says NX 200, we can’t help but notice there’s an EV mode button between the seats, so maybe this is the NX 350h after all as mentioned at the end of the video. As for the PHEV variant, it is believed it will adopt the powertrain from the Toyota RAV4 Prime, but nothing is official yet.

With the new NX expected for the 2022 model year, the world premiere could take place in the coming months. Perhaps Lexus will move the premiere forward since the cat is pretty much out of the bag now.