American professional golfer Tiger Woods was reportedly injured in a nasty-looking single-vehicle accident this morning. Details are filtering in at this time, but multiple reports state Woods was alone in an SUV when it rolled over and crashed near Rancho Palos Verdes, not far from Los Angeles in Southern California.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at approximately 7:12 AM PST. A cause for the crash hasn't been determined yet, but Woods was allegedly the only person in the vehicle. LA County firefighters had to cut Woods free using the Jaws of Life, after which he was transported to a local hospital. The LA Times reports the vehicle as a Genesis GV80, which does resemble the vehicle we see in video footage of the accident scene.

ESPN cites Woods' agent Mark Steinberg as confirming the golfer was involved in a single-car accident and received multiple leg injuries that require surgery. The extent of those injuries or other possible injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.