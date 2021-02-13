If you have the means, Bugatti is one of those car brands that can tailor-fit a vehicle based on your desires, needs, and purposes. We've seen multiple bespoke Bugatti creations before, including a Chiron that's made in collaboration with Hermes.

With that said, seeing a one-off hypercar isn't entirely new to us, though admittedly, this pink and white Chiron piqued our interest. Apparently, this one-of-a-kind masterpiece was ordered by a husband as a gift for his wife. Why? We're not quite sure but we'd wager this guy will never have to ask for permission to play golf with his buddies ever.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron "Alice"

11 Photos

Bugatti obviously pulled all the stops for this romantic (and expensive) marital gesture, ordered through H.R. Owen Bugatti dealership in England. Primary of which is the creation of Silk Rosé paint for the outer shell and lower body trim of the Bugatti Chiron. The French automaker said that this is a new color for them to use, which is also utilized to inject a vibrant hue to the alloy wheels.

A mix of leather and Alcantara materials finished in Gris Rafale populate the cabin. To complete the unique creation, a custom "Alice" logo is stitched on to the headrest, which you can also find on the aluminum door sills. Now, don't ask us who Alice is.

"We are honored to have played an important part in connecting our customer with this incredible Chiron Sport. The customer came to us with a vision of how they wanted their new Bugatti to look, and we are delighted that the depth and scale of Bugatti’s extensive accessories and options catalog allow for even the most ambitious of designs to be realized. It is incredible to see every Bugatti made in a different way, with the new owner getting a chance to stamp their own personal taste on their new car," said Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen.