Mitsubishi has been going through a gradual revitalization over the past several years in the US and has been rehabilitating the brand's image in the country. The new Outlander will mark a major step forward in this strategy, according to Mitsubishi National Advisory Board member Richard Nisbett speaking with Automotive News.

After seeing it, he says the fit and finish is "next level" and expects the crossover to be a big success for Mitsubishi. The model benefits from being the automaker's first product since merging with Renault-Nissan. The platform even comes from the Nissan Rogue.

Gallery: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teasers

2 Photos

Nisbett anticipates the possibility of more sharing like this in the future. "My hope is that might give more opportunity for us to share stuff. If Nissan's not absorbing all their volume within their own dealer [network], it would make sense to share some of their factory volume or model lines with a sister company," he told Automotive News.

The new Outlander reportedly uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) that runs through a CVT. As standard, this setup would power the front wheels, but all-wheel drive would be optional.

Later, a plug-in hybrid powertrain would join the range. It is expected to use a 2.4-liter combustion engine and an electric range of 43 miles (70 kilometers).

The new Outlander debuts on February 16 during an event on Amazon Live. Following the premiere look for sales to being in the second half of the year.

Under the new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance plan, Mitsu's duty is to focus on South East Asia and Oceania, while continuing to sell vehicles in the US. As part of this strategy, the brand is slowly pulling out of the European market, and the first step is no introducing new products there.