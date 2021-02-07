In 2020, over 109,000 Toyota Tundra units were sold, representing a two-percent drop from its sales the preceding year. That sales performance wasn't exactly great, considering that it's just above the Nissan Titan at the bottom of US truck sales last year.

With that, it's safe to say that the Toyota Tundra wasn't a popular truck among Americans, and among the reasons for that was its age. Don't fret, though, as the next-generation Tundra is coming soon and Toyota dealers have been raving about the third-generation model even before its arrival.

Gallery: Toyota Tundra Spy Shots

16 Photos

In an interview with Automotive News, Toyota National Dealer Advisory Council Chairman Robby Findlay said that the new Tundra is the most exciting thing they've had in the last five-plus years.

Findlay added that they've been waiting for so long for the new model and the potential of the full-size truck segment in the country is undeniable. Of note, the three best-selling vehicles in the US last year were all full-size trucks, indicating America's huge market for trucks.

"And from everything that they're telling us, we're going to have best in class. I mean, we're going to have a world beater, and it's going to be fun to really go toe-to-toe with the domestic trucks," Findlay concluded.

So what do we know about the Tundra so far? Earlier unconfirmed reports indicated that it will premiere in December 2021 for the 2022 model year, riding on the TNGA-F platform and powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine.

Then again, being a "world-beater" is a huge statement to claim. Ford has just revealed a new version of the top-selling F-150 and its Raptor counterpart, while Ram and Chevy aren't exactly slacking in updating their contenders.

We aren't expecting the next Tundra to top the sales charts when it arrives, but we would like to see an improvement – that's if Toyota plays its cards right.