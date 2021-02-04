Kia will unveil its first dedicated electric vehicle very soon. The automaker has already confirmed its plans to bring its first model based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) later in February, which means the debut is just around the corner. We don’t know what it’s going to look like but new spy photos probably draw an accurate preview.

The gallery below contains photos taken by our spies in Germany and showing a prototype of an all-electric Kia crossover. We’ve seen the battery-powered vehicle testing before and unfortunately, it’s still wearing a lot of camouflage. The front fascia is completely covered and the rear end even features some fake body panels.

Gallery: Kia EV crossover new spy photos

11 Photos

Nearly every part of the exterior is disguised apart from the 20-inch wheels, which have a very interesting propeller-style design and are wrapped in massive 255/45 wheels. We also get to see plastic cladding on the wheel arches suggesting a slightly more rugged appearance for the zero-emission crossover. The mirrors have a very unconventional shape and feature integrated cameras for a 360-degree camera option.

Kia has already confirmed its future electric vehicles will wear simple names starting from EV1 through EV9. This is pure speculation but we suppose what you see in the gallery here will transform into a mid-range crossover, possibly getting the EV5 or EV6 moniker.

In fact, Kia hasn’t confirmed what the first vehicle to be revealed will be called and has only released teaser images of two EVs. One is a midsize crossover and the other one is a small hatchback. We are eagerly waiting to see what’s hiding in the dark but we’d assume it’s an electric utility.