The electric car market seems to be cooling down after years of continuous growth. However, Kia's EV onslaught is proceeding as originally scheduled with more models on the way. The next in line will be the brand's cheapest zero-emission offering–the EV3. It was shown in concept guise last November at the Los Angeles Auto Show and now it's almost ready for the limelight.

New images show the production-ready electric crossover ahead of its full debut on May 23. The angular styling with upright front and rear ends featuring quirky lights we saw last year hasn't changed all that much. We're willing to bet the EV3 will look 90 percent like the concept, with the remaining 10 percent represented by bigger side mirrors and the addition of door handles.

Kia is likely to tweak the bumpers a bit and offer different wheels, but the essence of the concept's design will be carried over. Overall, the styling is likely to be a downsized version of the new EV5/EV5 GT, which isn't coming to the United States.

Although these teasers focus solely on the exterior, the Concept EV3 bared it all in images showing a minimalist cabin with close to no physical controls whatsoever. The subsequent production version is unlikely to be this pared back, especially since Korean brands still (thankfully!) put old-school buttons and knobs in their latest cars.

Although it will inherit the E-GMP platform from the bigger EV6 and EV9, the newcomer is unlikely to feature an 800-volt architecture. We're hearing it'll use a 400-volt setup instead, much like the EV5. Consequently, don't expect ultra-fast charging capabilities. The not-for-America EV5 promises 30 to 80 percent charging in 27 minutes whereas the EV6 can do 10 percent to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

Kia EV3 Concept

11 Photos

Since Kia showed the concept in LA, it would make sense to bring the EV3 to the United States. When the crossover debuted, global product team leader Min Woo Park told our sister site InsideEVs: "We're still studying that." Last month, Automotive News reported the model could cost around $32,000. To qualify for the full $7,500 incentive, it would have to be built in North America.

AN reports the EV3 might be assembled at Kia's plant in Monterrey, Mexico where the new K4 is also going to be made. Presuming it'll qualify for federal tax credit, that would lower the starting price to $24,500. Even if it's not going to be made locally, the tax credit will be available if leased.