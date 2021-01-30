If you’re in the market for one of the safest cars on the road look no further than this armored G63 AMG. The Mercedes-AMG G63 is a capable luxury SUV that can take on some of the toughest terrains on earth. There’s nothing that can stop a normal G63 AMG but for some, that’s simply not enough. Enter the extensive armor package offering by Armored Guard on this Mercedes G63 AMG with an Off-Road design presented by MercBenzKing.

The team at Armored Guard built this Mercedes-AMG G63 with their top of the line X7 armor package with presidential levels of security. That means this over the top attention to safety from armed attackers. All of the glass on the G63 is reinforced with thick bulletproof glass that looks stock from a distance can cover the stock windows. Even with the added safety glass, the windows still operate like stock although they seem to retract a little slower, that’s the price you pay for safety.

The entire body shell is reinforced to keep out unwanted intruders like bullets and explosive debris. The wheels and tires are built to withstand direct hits from small arms fire while allowing the driver to escape to safety. Sirens and lights are also added to get pedestrian vehicles out of your way when you’re in a hurry.

All of this extra armor comes at a cost as the G63 featured in the video weighs in at 4,300 kg or 1733kg over a stock example. This massive weight increase means the G63 AMG is now slower and doesn’t offer the same handling as the stock example. Regardless of performance, the armored G63 retains all of the luxuries we’ve come to expect from Mercedes-AMG’s boxy while keeping its passengers safe.