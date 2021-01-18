It did 0 to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds with the street tires.

Just about everyone knows McLarens are the automotive equivalent of a cheetah on a drag strip, and the 765 Long Tail manages to one-up the already incredibly quick 720S. Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes is no stranger to high-performance vehicles with or without combustion engines, having tested just about all the speed demons. Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Tesla Model S, Bugatti Chiron – you name it and he probably raced it at the drag strip.

His previous best performance was 9.76 seconds at 144 mph (232 km/h) with a 720S, but he managed to improve his personal record with the 765LT. Using the Pirelli P Zero street tires that came with the car, Brooks was clocked in at 9.41 at 150.03 mph (241.4 km/h). 0 to 60 mph? An incredible 2.1 seconds or 0.6s quicker than the official technical specifications sheet provided by McLaren.

McLaren 765LT on track tires sets quarter mile record

He then swapped out the OEM rubber for a track-only set of Toyo R888R rubber to further improve the already impressive performance achieved with the original tires. His quickest run was a neck-twisting quarter-mile in 9.33 seconds at 150.87 mph (242.8 km/h). It wasn’t a one-time thing as Brooks was able to do three separate runs in the low nines, showing the 765LT is consistently one of the quickest-accelerating cars ever.

To put those numbers into perspective, the purpose-built Demon does 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 km/h) according to Dodge when using the Nitto drag slicks. Some owners have managed to drop below the 9.6-second mark, but still nowhere as quick as the 765LT, even when the Mac is using street tires.

While the saying "records are meant to be broken" is a cliché, we can already think of a few cars that may try to steal the 765LT’s thunder. The Aspark Owl with racing slicks covered the quarter-mile in a mind-boggling 1.6 seconds, while the Rimac C_Two promises to complete the task in 1.85 seconds on street rubber.

Let’s not forget the tri-motor Tesla Model S Plaid is coming this year with a 0-60 in under 2 seconds. The Pininfarina Battista and Lotus Evija electric hypercars also have the ingredients to smash records at the drag strip.

