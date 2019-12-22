When the 840 horsepower Dodge Demon debuted at the 2018 New York International Autoshow, the dragstrip monster’s greatest figure was its production car world record quarter-mile time of 9.65 seconds. When Demon owners finally hit drag strips across America in quest of the 9.65-second quarter-mile time nobody was able to replicate Dodge’s claim.

For the Demon to cross the quarter-mile in only 9.65 seconds Dodge required the use of 100 octane fuel and installation of drag specific skinny front tires and slicks in the rear. The 100 octane race fuel allowed the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 to produce its maximum 840 horsepower while the drag slicks helped with grip. Owners have tried for years to make good on Dodge’s claim with no success.

Gallery: Stock Demon Finally Beats Dodge's Official 1/4-Mile Time

6 Photos

Owners of modified Demons that make even more horsepower or have stripped interiors have been able to put up some impressive runs, but stock Demons have always disappointed. But on December 19, 2019, everything changed. Allpar.com reported that Dodge Demon owner Byron Godbee took his white Demon, production number 3299, to a stock quarter-mile time of 9.57 seconds.

This historic moment for Demon owners everywhere took place at The House of Hook drag strip in South Carolina where Godbee found the perfect weather conditions to shoot for the record. Godbee told Allpar.com, that when he unloaded his Demon off the trailer it immediately threw a check engine code. He eventually drove to a local auto parts store, purchased a code reader, and cleared the code just minutes before the record-breaking run.

Right before the first record-breaking run, Godbee explained to Allpar.com, “I set the launch control to 1700 and took the green light…. even the house of Hook couldn’t hold the Demon at that RPM on this 48° afternoon. So I backed up, realigned myself on the groove and just foot-braked it….. not thinking anything was going to come of it and boom it ran a 9.57.”

Just as Godbee was about to run a second time to back up his success another racer cracked his oil pan covering the track. Luckily the track owners understood the record hung in the balance and quickly cleaned the track allowing for a second 9.58-second run.





