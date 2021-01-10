The Kia K5, formerly known as the Optima, was just introduced last summer. The South Korean midsize sedan is a sharp successor to the model it replaces – arguably its best-looking version yet. While this could attract buyers into buying the sedan in this era of SUVs and trucks, Kia is rolling out an irresistible offer to up the ante.

According to CarsDirect, the 2021 Kia K5 is now available via an interest-free loan. The zero-percent APR financing offer was rolled out last Tuesday, which can be stacked over a $750 conquest bonus deal for those switching brands.

Even better, all trim levels of the Kia K5 are eligible for this offer. This is the first time that Kia has ever offered this deal for the Korean sedan, and it's a no-brainer that you'll save a lot by financing the car instead.

To put things in perspective, a five-year loan at 4 percent APR for a car with a $25,000 would cost $460 a month, amounting to over $2,600 in interest. With Kia's promo, the interest-free loan would only cost $417 a month before fees and taxes.

CarsDirect pointed out that the $750 conquest bonus is all-new, and could translate to around a $1,300 advantage on a $25,000 car. It also equates to a 5 percent price cut in relation to MSRP.

If you want to lease a Kia K5, CarsDirect discovered that it would be cheaper to go for its cousin instead, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata. The Hyundai has an effective cost of $257 per month, while the K5 in its LXS trim would yield an effective cost of $282 a month for a 36-month lease.