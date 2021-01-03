Have you ever seen a burly full-size SUV and thought to yourself that it would be quite fitting to convert it into a camper? Fact is, you wouldn't be the first to that idea. There many examples out there of full-size SUV camper conversion, like the Nissan Patrol off-roading camper in Australia that we featured last week.

If you're really interested, there are SUV campers out there that are for sale, such as this one from Cars & Bids: a 1989 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 4x4 converted into a camper – and it's pretty neat, considering the 315,000 miles it has on the clock.

The boxy Chevy Suburban in silver and black finish may look unassuming outside, but the heft of its upgrade is found at the cabin. It features extensive modifications to become converted into a camper; the most obvious of which is the lack of rear seats.

In lieu of rear passengers, it comes with a Dometic cooler and an Exped MegaMat Duo 10 mattress mounted on a custom-made box that has drawers and power outlets. The cabin's theme is mostly wood, which includes the headliner and other storage points.

Apart from its lift kit, Bilstein shocks, and 4x4 functionalities, this converted 'Burb also comes with roof-mounted Renogy Eclipse solar panels and a 1,000-watt inverter, ensuring that your off-the-grid-adventures aren't necessarily unplugged. Under the hood, the power comes from Chevy's small-block 5.7-liter V8 engine that makes 195 horsepower (145 kilowatts) and 300 pound-feet (407 Newton-meters) of torque.

This 1989 Chevy Suburban 2500 camper is up for bidding at Cars & Bids for another three days. As of this writing, the highest bid is at $6,989. If you're interested, you might want to pay more attention to it as bidders seem to be watching closely.