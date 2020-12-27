Back at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota previewed a tiny electric vehicle that's set to arrive sometime this year. At that time, the minute concept vehicle didn't have a name yet, except for "Ultra-Compact BEV," and the launch date was set for late 2020.

The Japanese automaker is just right on time as it reveals the Toyota C+pod – the production version of the previous Ultra-Compact BEV concept. Toyota aims to provide mobility in a pint-sized package with this model, perfect for urban or even community application.

Gallery: Toyota C+pod Ultra-Compact Battery Electric Vehicle

19 Photos

The Toyota C+pod is 2490 millimeters (98 inches) long, 1290 mm (50.8 in) wide, and 1550 mm (61 in), which makes it bigger than the i-ROAD, while being shorter and narrower than the Smart ForTwo EQ. The exterior panels of this EV are also made of plastic to help reduce weight, only tipping the scales at 1,521 pounds (690 kilograms).

And unlike the Toyota i-ROAD, which practically is a motorcycle with three wheels, the C+pod can ferry two people. It's the perfect vehicle for social distancing with the option to bring a passenger and a few luggage or whatever could fit the tiny space behind the seats.

But just like the i-ROAD, the C+pod is powered by an electric motor that draws power from a lithium-ion battery rated at 9.06 kWh. The small EV can reach up to 93 miles (150 kilometers) in one single charge, but don't expect to get there in the shortest time possible. The electric motor can only send 12.3 horsepower (9.2 kilowatts) and 41.3 pound-feet (56 Newton-meters) of torque to the rear wheels, with a top speed of 37 mph (60 km/h).

The Toyota C+pod is now on sale in Japan with a starting price of 1,650,000 Japanese yen or around $16,000 with the current exchange rates. Toyota didn't disclose its availability globally.