This adorable little box on wheels is more than just a concept to put on display at auto shows as Toyota says it’s a production-ready electric vehicle scheduled to go on sale in Japan by the end of 2020. Officially known as the “Ultra-Compact BEV,” the pint-sized car takes the shape of a city-oriented two-seater designed primarily for the elderly and newly licensed drivers. Toyota says the pint-sized EV has also been engineered to cater to those who do business in other cities where they need a simple and efficient way to get in touch with customers.

At only 2490 millimeters (98 inches) long, 1290 mm (50.8 in) wide, and 1550 mm (61 in) tall, the Ultra-Compact BEV is actually 205 mm (8 in) shorter and 373 mm (14.7 in) narrower than a Smart ForTwo EQ while being 5 mm (0.2 in) lower. Its petite size makes it ideal for the urban jungle, especially in cities like Tokyo where there’s practically no room to swing a cat.

Toyota doesn’t say anything about the battery pack’s size, but we do know the stored energy will last for about 62 miles (100 kilometers). The Ultra-Compact BEV promises to offer an “extremely short turning radius” and top out at 37 mph (60 km/h), which is more than you’ll ever need in a crowded city.

There are actually two versions of the diminutive electric car, one envisioned for personal use and a black one for business purposes. The latter has been developed with a configurable interior depending on the selected mode (drive, office, relax), offering amenities like a fold-out table for your tablet to work while on the go.

Toyota will have the Ultra-Compact BEV on display next week at the Tokyo Motor Show alongside the even smaller 2013 i-ROAD and several walking-area battery electric vehicles of the seated and standing variety, plus a wheelchair-linked type.