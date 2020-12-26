Remember the Porsche 9RE fan rendering from three years back? Qendrim Thaqi pegged it to be a fictional 918 Spyder successor, but it looks like he isn't stopping at just that.

Thaqi is now aiming to make his own real vehicle, and he sent us these renderings of his vision – the Illyrian Pure Sport. While these images are just renderings, Thaqi is actually on the quest to turn this vision into reality through his company Arrera Automobili.

Gallery: Illyrian Pure Sport Renderings

15 Photos

According to Thaqi, once this project becomes completed, it will become the first Albanian supercar with international standards. He's also pretty hands-on with this project – without a team of designers, we assume that he's the one making the designs. He also disclosed that he has engineering and body production teams with him.

Design-wise, it's obvious that there are hints of Italian styling on the Illyrian Pure Sport's carbon fiber body, primarily at the front end with the vertical-oriented headlights. More naked carbon fiber parts are shown at the rear, surrounding the massive round tailpipes.

Beyond the design, Thaqi has shed some light on the Illyrian Pure Sport's target specs as well. A small block 6.2-liter twin-turbo LT2 V8 is expected to power the supercar, sending 850 metric horsepower (625 kilowatts) to all four wheels via an 8-speed Tremec dual-clutch auto gearbox. Performance numbers are at 375 kilometers per hour (233 miles per hour) top speed, while the 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint is touted at 2.7 seconds.

At this point, Thaqi's Illyrian Pure Sport is still a vision. But, who knows what's in store several years from now? Remember that everything has to start at something. For Thaqi, this could be it.