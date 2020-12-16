The current-generation Nissan Murano is getting along in years. A modest facelift came to the crossover for the 2019 model year, but its last major redesign debuted in 2014 and its bones date all the way back to 2007. However, it's still a strong seller in Nissan's lineup and the automaker hopes to sweeten the pot for 2021 with some new colors, more standard safety features, and a new Special Edition Package.

Before we get into that, there is a small matter of price to discuss. Nissan raises the base MSRP on the Murano to $32,510 – an increase of $980 from last year. That gets you an entry-level Murano S, but for 2021 you get more equipment for your money. Specifically, Nissan Safety Shield 360 with rear automatic braking is standard on all models, including the front-wheel-drive S. The automaker says the braking feature is a class-exclusive item for the crossover, so buyers are certainly getting more tech for the extra cash spent.

Here's a breakdown of starting prices for all 2021 Murano trim levels, not including a destination and handling fee of $1,095.

Model Price Murano S FWD $32,510 Murano SV FWD $35,640 Murano SL FWD $40,010 Murano Platinum FWD $44,060 Murano S AWD $34,060 Murano SV AWD $37,190 Murano SL AWD $41,560 Murano Platinum AWD $45,610

Buyers interested in a bit more swag can opt for the Murano package. It's simply called the Special Edition Package, and no, it's not just a bunch of black trim. It replaces the SV Premium Package from 2020 and includes a dual-panel moonroof, Prima-Tex synthetic leather seats with heated seats in the front, a 360-degree camera, and 20-inch charcoal-colored wheels. Okay, there's a little bit of black in the package.

There's also a little more black for the Murano's exterior. Three new colors are available for 2021, including Boulder Gray Pearl, Magnetic Black Pearl, and Scarlet Ember Tintcoat. It's nice to know that not all new Murano shades are of the darker variety, and if the above photo gallery is any indication, it could be quite sizzling to see in person.