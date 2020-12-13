Are you sick of watching very fast cars hit their top speed on the Autobahn? Well, do we have the antidote for you. The wildly popular Subaru Crosstrek may offer customers a versatile SUV, but when it comes to on-road speed it struggles. So how long does it take for a diesel Subaru Crosstrek to reach 130mph on the Autobahn?

The Subaru Crosstrek is one of the most beloved small SUVs ever built. Owners are seriously passionate about these capable SUVs that started out life as a lifted version of the familiar Impreza hatchback. Thanks to real off-road chops many owners focus the Crosstrek’s driving ability off the pavement and don’t care about its lack of on-road performance.

Regardless of the use case, it’s always fun to watch a normal car pushed to its absolute limit on the Autobahn. The Crosstrek in this video features a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel boxer engine that produces 147 horsepower and 258 lb-ft (350 nm) of torque. Many readers based in the United States may not be familiar with this engine as the American market Crosstrek only had the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter boxer that produced 154 hp (115 kW) and 145 lb-ft (196 Nm) of torque. Thankfully a more powerful 2.5-liter engine is now available with 182 hp (136 kW) and 176 lb-ft (239 Nm) of torque.

Regardless of the engine option you choose, the Crosstrek was never designed to deliver blistering acceleration. The Crosstrek is built for adventures that involve gravel roads and muddy trails so seeing one on the pristine autobahn is shocking. It may be easy to dismiss the Crosstrek’s 130mph top speed when we have hypercars reaching over 300 mph, but for a normal consumer product, you have to admit it’s impressive.