The 911 GT3 is the talk of the Porsche town nowadays, but the Turbo S remains the flagship version outside of the track-focused GT models. A special car deserves a special regional launch, and what better way to show off its capabilities if not by allowing people to experience its neck-twisting acceleration?

Porsche Australia held a “Launch Control” event on a 2.2-kilometer (1.3-mile) runway at Sydney Airport where it brought a bunch of 992-gen Turbo S coupes to the delight of the gathered audience. A total of 48 VIPs were invited to check out the turbo monster with its standard angular quad exhausts and the optional sports exhaust featuring dual oval tips.

The 3.8-liter twin-turbo boxer six-cylinder, all-wheel drive, eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a launch control system are ingredients for one of the quickest-accelerating production cars ever. Porsche says the coupe rockets to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.6 seconds, but as with most German automakers and their sports cars, the peeps from Zuffenhausen are being overly cautious.

Our colleagues at Car and Driver had the opportunity to launch the 911 Turbo S and achieved a mind-blowing 0-60 time in 2.2 seconds or only a tenth of a second slower than the all-conquering 918 Spyder. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, 0-30 mph took 0.9 seconds and the quarter-mile run was achieved in 10.1 seconds at 137 mph (220 km/h).

Porsche didn’t release any numbers following the Launch Control event held Down Under, but the footage shot from a helicopter gives us an idea about how ludicrously quick the 992 Turbo S is with launch control activated. That’s despite the fact it weighs about 40 kilograms (88 pounds) more than before, which hasn’t affected its top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h) to match the 991-gen model.