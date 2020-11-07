When it comes to hot hatchbacks you can’t do much better than the Honda Civic Type R and Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy. Both of these sensation driver’s cars descend from a long line of hot hatchback excellence after generations of refinement. Both of these legendary vehicles have a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts so it can be hard to choose which is best. That’s why nothing beats a good old-fashioned drag race.

The Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy is powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter inline-4 cylinder that produces an impressive 300hp (221kW) which is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This front-wheel-drive hot hatch uses a Torsen limit slip differential to ensure power is sent to the ground in the most efficient manner. This level of power in a front-wheel-drive hatch is quite a bit to handle which is why this differential is critical. There’s also a clever four-wheel steering system that aids in turn in and makes the tiny hatch feel even more agile but only adds detrimental weight during this drag race competition.

The Honda Civic Type R is one of the most impressive hot hatches of the modern era and held claim to the fast front-wheel-drive vehicle around the Nürburgring upon its debut. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 that also produces 300hp (221kW), the Honda Civic Type-R is one of the most powerful Honda’s ever built. Traditional Honda Civic Type Rs were powered by high revving naturally aspirated engines but due to higher power demands and emissions, Honda chooses to pursue turbocharged engines like the example in the new Civic Type R.

In the drag race, we may have a winner, but the real triumph is the incredible performance offered by modern hot hatches. These incredible machines offer convenience and affordability while adding in a level of performance usually reserved for sports cars.