By now, you should have heard that Blackwing models are coming. Both the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V sedans are getting the awaited high-powered trims, due in the summer of 2021 for the 2022 model year, according to Cadillac.

While several spy images of both the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and its CT-4V counterpart have been spotted recently, the American marque isn't short in divulging information through official releases. The latest of which has something to do about the wheels, which will come in forged magnesium alloys.

The release also comes with the first uncamouflaged image of the V-Series Blackwing models, which you can see on top of this page. The forged magnesium wheels will be exclusive to the Blackwing models, which means that the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will be the only GM products to use magnesium wheels, moving forward.

Forged magnesium alloy wheels are lighter than aluminum alloy wheels, which of course affects the overall unsprung weight of the car. And of course, lighter means lower momentum of inertia, affecting the vehicle's overall performance due to braking distance and faster acceleration. Magnesium also has the highest strength-to-weight ratio of all commonly available metals.

Back in September of this year, Cadillac officially released a tidbit of info about the CT5-V Blackwing, or specifically the rear of its seats. Based on the image, the CT5-V Blackwing seats will have carbon-fiber material, of course sending more weight to the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 rival.

The company, however, didn't mention whether these seats will be available in the smaller CT4-V Blackwing. In any case, we'll surely know more in the upcoming months until the reveal next year.