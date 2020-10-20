After first providing a glimpse of the refreshed 2022 Genesis G70 in September, the South Korean premium marque is now fully unveiling the updated sedan. The vehicle goes on sale in its home market first and then launches elsewhere, like the US, in 2021.

The engine range doesn't change in South Korea, but there are minor drivetrain tweaks. The Dynamic AWD System gains a drift mode for hanging out the tail. A new Sports+ driving mode makes the engine and transmission programming even more aggressive. The V6 gets an exhaust with active valves to give the sedan a more muscular sound.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis G70 Refresh

35 Photos

In the US, there's a rumor that a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder would replace the existing 2.0-liter powerplant in the refreshed G70. It makes 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. This would be an increase of 38 hp (28 kW) and 50 lb-ft (67 Nm) of torque.

The most notable design change for the 2022 G70 is at the front where the sedan gains split headlights like other Genesis vehicles. There's also a revised shield-shaped grille that comes to a point at the bottom. The vents behind the front wheels are now smaller. At the back, there are revised taillights with split lamps like the ones in front. The Sport model has a wide, oval-shaped exhaust outlet coming from each corner with a diffuser running between the pipes.

At least in the South Korean market, the G70 will be available with several new colors. Sedona Brown and Tasman Blue have a metallic finish. Verbier White, Melbourne Grey, and the G70-exclusive Bond Silver have a matte appearance.

Inside, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen replaces the current 8.0-inch unit. It supports over-the-air navigation updates. The instrument cluster displays are larger for better readability. The wireless smartphone charger can top-up a device more quickly. The company also installs acoustic glass in the windshield and front door windows to make the cabin quieter.