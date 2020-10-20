Automotive mysteries are always exciting, and there's a new enigma from Bugatti. The company posts the image above on its homepage with the message: "What If...? Bugatti Digital World Premiere Coming Soon." Looking at Bugatti's social media accounts, there are no other posts about this vehicle, leaving this picture and rumors as the ways to figure out what we might be looking at.

The X-shaped taillights are the major thing to notice. The shape immediately evokes the rear of the Chiron Pur Sport where the angled uprights for the wing and diffuser create a similar look, although not illuminated in that case. This makes us wonder if the designers are playing with this idea for whatever the company is teasing here.

The Supercar Blog reports that inside sources are indicating that Bugatti is working on one-off track car that it intends to debut in October. Granted the month is nearly over, but there's still a little time for an unveiling. This vehicle allegedly uses the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine from the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Centodieci that makes 1,578 horsepower (1,177 kilowatts).

Gallery: Bugatti Divo And Type 35 In Targa Florio

In June, there was a rumor about Bugatti building a one-off Chiron roadster, which also happened to stem from The Supercar Blog. The report claimed the company was charging the client around $11 million to get the open-roof model.

Looking at this very dark teaser image, there's no obvious evidence that the vehicle has a roof. We have to wonder whether Bugatti is finally chopping off the roof of the Chiron.

As a business, Bugatti is in an intriguing place right now. There's a rumor about its parent company Volkswagen Group selling the supercar brand to Rimac. While we don't know whether these things are related, there is also info suggesting the brand is no longer developing a second model.