It still has a full interior, too.

In stock form, the Audi R8 is a potent supercar packing a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 making 611 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.1 seconds for the new Green Hell edition. A stock example would never be able to keep up with Underground Racing's twin-turbo coupe, though. It recently set a record among R8s by being the first one to break the seven-second barrier in the quarter-mile.

Underground Racing's R8 sets the record in style. Off the line, the car lifts its front wheels into the air and rockets away. It manages to cover the quarter-mile in 7.695 seconds at 196.76 miles per hour (316.7 kilometers per hour).

To make the time even more impressive, this R8 retains a full interior, and Underground Racing doesn't strip off anything to reduce the weight so that the vehicle tips the scales at 3,815 pounds (1,730 kilograms) without a driver.

The car runs Underground Racing's X Version tune. The company claims that it makes 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts) at the wheels when running on 93-octane fuel. On race gas, the output is somewhere between 2,200 and 3,000 hp (1,641 and 2,237 kW) at the wheels.

In addition to the twin-turbo setup, the car uses Underground Racing's upgraded DCT gearbox that features billet for the gears, input and output shafts, final-drive gear, and AWD shaft. There's also a standalone engine management system.

Underground Racing also uses this R8 for longer runs. The same car was previously able to hit 244 mph (393 kph) in the standing half-mile (804.7 meters).

Audi is reportedly preparing a third generation of the R8, but it might have a major powertrain change by becoming an EV or at least a hybrid. The new model might not arrive until 2022,  though.

