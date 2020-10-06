Fabrizio Caselani is back with another modern interpretation of the classic Citroen Type H van. After revealing the larger model based on the Citroen Jumper in 2017, the company unveiled a smaller and even cuter Type HG kit for the Citroen Space Tourer (passenger) and Citroen Jumpy (cargo) during the 2020 Modena Motor Gallery last month.

The basic concept is the same as before - the exterior panels can be fitted to the body of the van without further modifications. When all pieces are mounted, the connection with the original Type H is plainly obvious, especially when you look at the front with those big round headlights.

Gallery: Citroën Type HG by Caselani

14 Photos

The company will offer the Type HG in a number of lengths and body styles. There are five different core models to choose from, including electric panel and passenger vans, as well as regular combustion-powered variants. For each model, there are three lengths - XS, M, and XL with room for up to eight passengers depending on the configuration.

The project for the reinvented Type H van was born in 2017 when Fabrizio Caselani unveiled the larger model, designed and developed in cooperation with David Obendorfer. It’s important to say that both the old and new body kits are not just low-quality plastic add-ons as the team that has developed them has been in constant contact with engineers from Citroen.

Only 70 examples of the first Type H package were produced and we are yet to find out what’s the production run of the new Type HG model. The price of the transformation kit, regardless of the chosen length and body type, costs €14,800 for the kit itself, mounting, and painting, which is approximately $17,450 at the current exchange rates. Check out the full price list here.