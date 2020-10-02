Honda made its name by building reliable, affordable, and efficient sedans, and the company was able to transition that loyalty into supporting a brimming portfolio. Today, consumers gravitate toward larger vehicles, leaving Honda staples like the Civic and Accord with falling sales. To expand its portfolio of larger offerings, and likely increase sales, a new report says Honda could marry the looks of the Acura NSX with the body style of an SUV.

The report from BestCarWeb.jp says the Japanese automaker understands the need for a sporty SUV offering, like the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and it could do that with a new SUV designed with NSX’s styling. According to the report, the project is still in its conceptual stage, and it may not even come to fruition. However, it does report that it’ll feature a front gasoline engine and a rear electric motor, which is similar to the NSX’s.

The NSX pairs a mid-ship twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with three electric motors for a total combined output of 573 horsepower (427 kilowatts) and 476 pound-feet (645 Newton-meters) of torque, hitting 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.0 seconds with a top speed of 191 mph (307 kph). In a stylish SUV, that amount of power or even close to it would certainly garner the car-buying public’s attention.

The NXS-like SUV is in the early stages of development at Honda, and it likely won’t’ debut until 2025 at the earliest, so we’ll be waiting to see if this report turns out to be true. In the meantime, we could see two new, smaller Honda crossovers, according to the publication, one of which could be positioned to compete against the Nissan Kicks and Toyota Yaris Cross. Next year, the automaker is looking busy with at least the new, next-gen Civic making its reveal. Maybe we’ll learn more about this new SUV, too.