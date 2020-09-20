1993 Honda NSX Type-R: Supercar Sunday

The love and admiration for first-generation supercars, like the original Honda NSX, is reaching a fever pitch – especially among younger enthusiasts. That’s why this week our Supercar Sunday post is dedicated to the blissful, JDM-only 1993 Honda NSX Type-R.

Badged as Acura models in the United States, the Type-R model never made it across the pond. That’s why we’re particularly excited to see this car – an impeccably restored example – for sale to US buyers at Speedart Motorsports in Miami, Florida. This is arguably the cleanest 90s-era NSX available today, and the details are beyond special.

Just like modern vehicles that wear the Type-R badge, the NSX-R was all about performance, taking an already capable car and improving things drastically. With legendary racer Aryton Senna tasked with developing the car, Honda set out to make the ultimate NSX.

Engineers took drastic measures to lighten the car, removing sound deadening, the stereo system, spare tire, stereo system, air conditioning, and some of the electrical equipment. Recaro carbon-kevlar bucket seats replaced the standard leather chairs, and Honda even went as far as to replace the rear glass with a thinner piece. All told, the company managed to shave off 265 pounds when creating the Type-R.

The weight savings, in addition to some performance measures such as a stiffer front sway bar, stiffer dampers, and aluminum body braces created a more rigid, better-handling product. Even though the 3.0-liter V6 (with VTEC, of course) kept the standard car’s 270 horsepower, the 0-62 miles per hour time fell from 5.5 seconds to 5.0.

Honda only made 483 examples of the NSX-R, making it a truly rare and special car. Speedart’s car, seen here in the photos, is chassis number 44. It features a complete restoration, bringing the car back to original spec, with incredible attention to detail.

Our favorite parts include the thin-rim Momo steering wheel, blood-red upholstery, and absolutely gorgeous lightweight five-spoke wheels. They’re standout features in an overall package that makes this car so fun to look at, let alone drive. What’s your favorite thing about the NSX Type-R? Let us know in the comments, and make to sure keep up with our Instagram page for future Supercar Sunday content.

Gallery: 1993 Honda NSX Type-R: Supercar Sunday