The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, was supposed to hit theaters back in April. However, the coronavirus pandemic curtailed that plan. Universal will now release the movie in theaters in the UK on November 12 and the 20th in the US. Helping announce the movie’s release date is a new, action-packed trailer that lays out the stakes Bond will face in this Cary Fukunaga-directed flick.

No Time To Die sees new and returning characters as Bond, being played by Daniel Craig for the final time, has to save the world from villainy again. Bond, trying to retire from the spy life, is asked to help an old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter, putting the 00 Agent on the trail of a new enemy, Safin, played by Rami Malek. Jeffery Wright reprises his role as Leiter, and Ralph Fiennes joins him as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny, and Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann. Christoph Waltz also returns as Blofeld.

Bond will also have to contend with the changing world of espionage as a new 00 Agent, played by Lashana Lynch, and a mysterious woman named Paloma, played by Ana de Armas, join the fight, which there is plenty of in the trailer. It’s packed with shootouts, car chases, stunning stunts, and more.

Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 returns tricked-out with all the necessary spy gadgets. Other car stars include an Aston Martin Series II V8 Vantage, a new DBS Superleggera, and the Valhalla, which you can briefly spot in the background of one of the trailer shots.

It’ll be sad to see Craig’s chapter as Bond come to a close. He first donned the tux in 2006’s Casino Royale, which was met with glowing reviews, propelling the film to become that year’s fourth highest-grossing film. It was the franchise’s top earner until 2012’s Skyfall. It’ll be interesting to see where Fukunaga takes the story and where he leaves the characters. After 14 years as the iconic spy, we’ll say goodbye to Craig’s Bond character in true 00 glory – plenty of action.