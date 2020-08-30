With just a few days after the reveal of the extensively refreshed 2021 Porsche Panamera and the introduction of a new Turbo S model to replace the older Turbo, there's still much to be seen from Porsche and their four-door flagship. At least, that's what the guys over at whichcar have been told by none other than Thomas Friemuth, the Porsche VP for the Panamera product line. How can you top the Panamera Turbo S and its already amazing "executive car" lap record of the Nürburgring in both the 20.6-km (12.8-mile) and 20.83-km (12.94-mile) track layouts?

Right now, the Panamera Turbo S is the top-spec four-door from Porsche you can buy with 620 horsepower and 604 pound-feet (820 Newton-meters) of torque. The previous Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid boasted 677 horsepower (498kW), but that came from a 3.0-liter supercharged V6. Rumors are pointing towards a hybrid version of the already epic 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo found in the Turbo S. And Porsche is no stranger to making their cars go even faster with nifty electric power. “There will be more to come. Just wait some weeks or some months,” says Friemuth. “The product line will, as you know from the past, have three hybrids. So, the base hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid will come in the next month.”

He also said that the electrified version will be more powerful than the Turbo S, but not necessarily faster in terms of lap times. “The Turbo S E-Hybrid, on a track like the Nurburgring, will not be faster. It has more horsepower but in terms of the weight of the car, at the Nürburgring, the conventional Turbo S is faster.”

It has also been confirmed by Friemuth that electric motors in each Panamera model will add around 134 horsepower (100kW). So, in theory, if added to the Turbo S and its 4.0-liter V8, you're looking at a new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with almost 740 horsepower (550 kW-ish), topping even the 911.2 GT2 RS.