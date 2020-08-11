The interior is luxurious with high-back seats in black leather with diamond-shaped stitching.
After a thorough overhaul from Arkonik, this 1990 Land Rover Defender is ready to haul up to nine people through the wilderness, while keeping them very comfortable. The builder says this creation is intended for use in the Teton Mountain range in Wyoming, and therefore the business calls this rig the Teton. Arkonik is asking $195,000 for this SUV.
This Defender wears a Raptor Ice White exterior. A black roof, fender, bumper, and trim accentuate the look. The external roll cage makes the rig look ready for even the most harrowing expedition. It rides on 18-inch wheels with BFGoodrich KO2 tires. The roof-mounted basket boosts cargo-carrying capacity, and there's a light bar to illuminate the way ahead.
The interior is where things really get interesting. There are high-backed, heated seats with diamond-pattern stitching. The same motif covers all of the chairs, including the lock-and-fold ones at the very back. The driver grips a wood-rimmed steering wheel. A Pioneer infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and functions as the rear camera display.
It looks like a great place to take a journey. Although as an owner, loading the SUV with a bunch of people wearing muddy boots might be hard to take, given the vehicle's beautiful leather upholstery.
The powertrain consists of a 3.5-liter V8. For avoiding obstacles better, there's a two-inch suspension lift and upgraded steering damper.
Arkonik also gives the Defender a full frame-off restoration. The work includes rebuilding the engine and transmission. There's also a coating for the frame and new wiring loom. The entire suspension has new components, too.
The price is undoubtedly steep, but Defenders are a rare sight in the United States. Ones modified to the extent of the Teton are even rarer.
Through creative consultation, we have built a Defender which is both stunning to look at and practical beyond comparison with an array of overland equipment, specifically tailored to its intended use in the Teton Mountain range, Wyoming, USA. This vehicle retains a soul of durability, with every element considered for a life off road. Yet, through understated modifications, TETON provides luxury and comfort for every adventure it will be taking.
From the Raptor paint finish to the Safety Devices® roll-cage, this is one Defender which is ready to rumble wherever it roams. Each and every component has been chosen for its merit and application. Equipped for adventure and guaranteed to make memories that will last a lifetime.
Inside, TETON is finished with 'everyday' luxury for this active family, whose lifestyle includes skiing and hiking. The flexible seating configuration is trimmed in opulent Black leather with a diamond cross stitch detail and bespoke headrest design throughout.
2) Exterior Specification: KAHN® Defend 1983 18" alloy wheels | BFGoodrich® All Terrain T/A KO2 Tires | Rear LED work lamp | Satin Black chequer plate | Fire & Ice raptor coated side steps | Terrafirma® with 2” lift-kit and uprated steering damper | A bar protection bar with Baja Design® LED spotlights | Rear facing LED work lamp | WARN® Zeon 12-S Winch | KBX® Hi-Force wing top air intakes | Heated front windscreen | Safety Devices® Roll Cage | Safety Devices® Expedition roof rack with rear ladder | Rear step NAS with 2” square receiver | Sunroof | Window tints light smoke | Tow hitch adjustable height.
3) Interior Specification: Elite heated front seats in Black leather with diamond stitch | Three center row high back heated seats | Load area lock and fold seats | Evander wood rimmed 15” steering wheel | Electrically operated windows | Pioneer® touch screen display with Apple® CarPlay and reversing camera display.