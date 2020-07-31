The Land Rover Defender 90 was supposed to go on sale in the United States this summer as a First Edition launch model with a starting price of $65,100. It turns out the two-door version of the revived off-roader will have to wait a few more weeks to reach the US showrooms as it has been confirmed its market launch will be delayed due to the coronavirus.

Land Rover’s official customer site in America displays both the Defender 90 and Defender 110 as options but when you head to the model’s online configurator, it informs you that the customer deliveries of the former will be delayed.

Gallery: Land Rover Defender 2020MY

66 Photos

"Defender 90 production and first customer deliveries have been delayed as a result of COVID-19 related supply chain constraints. Please contact your local retailer to place an order for Defender 90 and timing of deliveries."

At this point, Land Rover is not providing an exact launch date for the Defender 90 in the United States. A quick look at the automaker’s other regional sites, for example - in the United Kingdom and Germany, shows customers in Europe will have the chance to order it starting from September this year.

At this side of the Atlantic Ocean, the Defender 90 will first be offered as a First Edition model with a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid six-cylinder engine good for 395 horsepower (295 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of twist. There’s no official word on the pricing of the regular models but we expect the base variant to kick off at about $46,000.

Meanwhile, the Defender 110 is already available to order with a starting price tag of $81,925 and a choice between 2.0- and 3.0-liter engines, as well as four trim levels - S, SE, HSE, and X.