The Volkswagen Group kick-started its EV onslaught in the aftermath of the costly Dieselgate ordeal with the ID.3, the first electric car to ride on the newly developed MEB platform. Multiple brands across the automotive conglomerate will use adaptations of the architecture to launch a plethora of EVs in the years to come. While Audi will get the ball rolling with the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron, Skoda is about to launch this – the Enyaq iV.

The company’s second EV after the Citigoe iV will break cover on September 1 at home in Czech Republic’s capital Prague as a sister model of the VW ID.4. A shadowy teaser image has been released today to announce the debut date and the fact Skoda has set up a livestream for the world premiere. While the official debut is in about five weeks, the zero-emissions SUV won’t go on sale until early 2021.

Although an electric SUV from Skoda doesn’t sound particularly exciting, the Enyaq iV does have a few aces up its sleeve. Not only will it mark the return to rear-wheel drive, but it will also pave the way for the most powerful production model from the Czech brand. The third vehicle to get the RS treatment will pack 302 hp (225 kW), thus eclipsing the 280-hp Superb.

In typical Skoda fashion, expect a high level of practicality with lots of “Simply Clever” features and a roomy cabin that will comfortably seat five people. Despite being shorter than an Octavia, the Enyaq iV will be just about as spacious as the Kodiaq thanks to packaging benefits that come along with electric vehicles.

Those who would rather prioritize range over power will want the rear-wheel-drive model with the 82-kWh battery, which is set to offer 500 kilometers (311 miles) between charges per WLTP. Fast-charging support means owners can replenish the battery pack from 10 percent to 80 percent in only 40 minutes. There will be lesser battery packs available, with 55- and 62-kWh capacities, offering 340 km (211 miles) and 390 km (242 miles) of range, respectively.

Production will commence at the factory in Mladá Boleslav late this year and will include a fancy Founder’s Edition limited to 1,895 units to signal Skoda’s inception 125 years ago.