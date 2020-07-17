Add a supercharger for $15,000 more.

The 2021 Ford Bronco isn't out yet, and already there's an aftermarket company ready to swap in a V8. The news comes from the TFLnow YouTube channel, which got the inside scoop into Pax Power's upcoming upgrades. The Texas tuner is looking to add a dollop of power to the anticipated off-roader, which should please some fans; however, the conversion won't come cheap.

Pax Power will offer two engine upgrades: a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 or a supercharged one. The Bronco will arrive from the factory with either a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder or a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6. The smaller mill makes 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque while the V6 produces 310 hp (231 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. Both pair with a 10-speed manual, but it won't be the gearbox the V8 engines use.

All The Bronco News You Need:

2021 ford bronco 2021 Ford Bronco: Details, Pricing, Specs, And Pictures
2021 ford bronco pricing 2021 Ford Bronco Pricing: 2-Door and 4-Door Models
ford bronco dealer invoice price 2021 Ford Bronco Dealer Invoice Pricing Leaked Online
ford bronco goodyear wrangler tires Ford To Goodyear: Get 'Wrangler' Off The Bronco's Tires

The reason for the conversion's high price tag is that people will have to pay for not only the engine but also another 10-speed gearbox. The programming of the one that comes stock from Ford in the Bronco isn't compatible with V8 engines and the vehicle's other systems. So, it's simpler to buy a new one. The naturally aspirated upgrade will up the Bronco's output to about 400 hp (298 kW) and 400 lb-ft (543 Nm) of torque. Supercharge the mill, and output jumps to 758 hp (565 kW).

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco off-road at sunset
52 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco off-road at sunset 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road through forest 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road from the side 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road 2021 Ford Bronco two-door yellow driving off-road 2021 Ford Bronco two-door off-road yellow 2021 Ford Bronco driving off-road with accessories

There is a manual available in the stock Bronco, but it's only available with the smaller, four-cylinder engine. However, Pax Power will offer their V8 upgrades with a manual, so that could be one way to allow customers three-pedal fun in a V8-powered, modern-day Bronco.

Pax Power is likely only the first of several aftermarket tuners eager to swap out the Bronco's stock mills for beefy V8 beasts. Having over 700-horsepower in an off-road SUV is insane. It's not even out yet, though we doubt 700 hp will be the most we see crammed under the Bronco's hood.

Source: TFLnow / YouTube