With 550 horsepower on tap and a top speed of 178 mph (286 km/h), the Porsche Cayenne Turbo packs plenty of punch and pace. That didn’t stop the German aftermarket specialists at HGP Turbo from really putting the S in SUV by transforming Stuttgart’s into a supercar on stilts. Well, at least in terms of acceleration and maximum velocity.

If the tuner’s name sounds a bit familiar, that’s because they recently modified the RS7 Sportback to unlock nearly 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of 226 mph (364 km/h). The exact power quoted by the tuner is 962 hp for the Audi with its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The same engine is used by the Cayenne Turbo, so it’s no wonder the SUV has been tuned to develop just about the same power. As far as torque is concerned, both offer a colossal 921 pound-feet (1,250 Newton-meters).

To put those numbers to the test, YouTuber MotorOli.de took the amped-up Porsche to an unrestricted section of the Autobahn where he gave it the beans. A vehicle that weighs a whopping 2,385 kilograms (5,258 pounds) shouldn’t be this fast, but the Cayenne Turbo did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.1 seconds, 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 10 seconds, and topped out at 207 mph (330 km/h). The GPS showed a slightly lower 201 mph (324 km/h), but still mighty impressive for such a heavy vehicle.

The high-powered SUV retains the stock look inside and out as HGP Turbo only works on the beast hiding underneath the hood. If you happen to have a Cayenne Turbo and want Bugatti Veyron levels of power, the tuner is asking about €30,000 ($34,000 at current exchange rates) to modify the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.