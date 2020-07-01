The Mercedes-Benz Designo customization program has been a big hit since the company made it official in 2015. This year alone, Mercedes saw demand for its made-to-order options increase by nearly 200 percent. But while once limited to the G-Class exclusively, now buyers of Mercedes-Benz models like the E-Class, S-Class, and AMG GT two-door models can take advantage of the custom offerings part of Designo Manufaktur program. And today, that portfolio expands even further.

Now Benz buyers can dig through the Mercedes history books and select from either recently retired paint jobs or classic paint options from historic models dating as far back as the 1950s and 1960s, as well as colors available on other models. Those so bold can even request paint from other manufacturers (depending on availability). That's right, you could theoretically drive off in an AMG GT R wearing Dodge's Plum Crazy or an S63 in Lexus' sharp Nori Green Pearl.

Mercedes-Benz previewed that expanded color palette with two very pretty customized vehicles: the AMG S63 Cabriolet and the E63 S Wagon (both pictured above). The droptop wears a Designo Manufaktur Deep Green from the Mercedes-Benz heritage portfolio, while the wagon wears a Designo Manufaktur Steel Blue, once reserved for the Sprinter van.

And the endless customization opportunities continue inside. Buyers can select from prior Mercedes-Benz Designo leather colors, custom headliners, and available contrast stitching and two-tone combinations. In the Maybach models specifically, the company says it can cover virtually every surface in the custom leather of your choosing. The S63 Cabriolet pictured here wears a Light Brown Exclusive Nappa leather, while the E63 S gets a unique AMG Black Exclusive Nappa leather with white contrast stitching.

The iconic G-Class also gets some extra goodies as part of the Designo G Manufaktur customization program. The company now offers 34 exterior colors and 54 unique interior upholsteries for the G, which means more than a million possible combinations.

As far as price, Mercedes-Benz doesn't list anything official for its Designo Manufaktur options. But assume that if you want an S-Class in something other than the standard factory hue and leather, you will have to pay extra.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon: Designo Manufaktur Steel Blue