When the 2021 Cadillac XT6 goes on sale this fall, the crossover’s second model year, it’ll arrive with a new trim called Luxury. It slots below the Premium Luxury and Sport trims Cadillac offered on the 2020 model. It’s cheaper than the other two, too, starting at $48,990 without the destination charge. The lower cost puts the XT6 in a price range that covers 20 percent of the midsize luxury SUV segment.

Cadillac sets the Luxury trim apart with bright exterior trim paired with aluminum interior trim. Power will come from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) that pairs with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Front-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel-drive offered as an available option.

Inside, XT6 Luxury customers receive heated front seats, a six-way power passenger front seat, 18-inch wheels with Bright Silver finish, heated outside mirrors, tri-zone climate control, a power liftgate, a manual tilting and telescoping steering column, and more. Passengers will get to play with the latest Cadillac user experience through an 8.0-inch touchscreen display.

Cadillac will differentiate the Luxury trim from Premium Luxury and Sport with various accents. The Premium Luxury features bright exterior trim and wood trim inside. The Sport trim takes a darker route with black exterior accents and carbon fiber interior trim. The Sport trim XT6 also features Sport Control AWD. Additional new features the 2021 XT6 receives includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new 20-inch wheel design for Sport models, and three exterior colors: Dark Moon Blue Metallic, Wilder, and Infrared Tintcoat.

The 2021 Cadillac XT6, with its trio of trim flavors, goes on sale sometime this fall with a starting price of $48,990. The 2020 XT6 featured a $995 designate charge, with the Premium Luxury starting at $55,690 and the Sport starting at $58,090. The Luxury trim’s lower price should entice new customers to the brand who are looking for three rows of seating.