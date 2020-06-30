It’s now the entry-level offering.
When the 2021 Cadillac XT6 goes on sale this fall, the crossover’s second model year, it’ll arrive with a new trim called Luxury. It slots below the Premium Luxury and Sport trims Cadillac offered on the 2020 model. It’s cheaper than the other two, too, starting at $48,990 without the destination charge. The lower cost puts the XT6 in a price range that covers 20 percent of the midsize luxury SUV segment.
Cadillac sets the Luxury trim apart with bright exterior trim paired with aluminum interior trim. Power will come from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) that pairs with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Front-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel-drive offered as an available option.
Inside, XT6 Luxury customers receive heated front seats, a six-way power passenger front seat, 18-inch wheels with Bright Silver finish, heated outside mirrors, tri-zone climate control, a power liftgate, a manual tilting and telescoping steering column, and more. Passengers will get to play with the latest Cadillac user experience through an 8.0-inch touchscreen display.
Cadillac will differentiate the Luxury trim from Premium Luxury and Sport with various accents. The Premium Luxury features bright exterior trim and wood trim inside. The Sport trim takes a darker route with black exterior accents and carbon fiber interior trim. The Sport trim XT6 also features Sport Control AWD. Additional new features the 2021 XT6 receives includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new 20-inch wheel design for Sport models, and three exterior colors: Dark Moon Blue Metallic, Wilder, and Infrared Tintcoat.
The 2021 Cadillac XT6, with its trio of trim flavors, goes on sale sometime this fall with a starting price of $48,990. The 2020 XT6 featured a $995 designate charge, with the Premium Luxury starting at $55,690 and the Sport starting at $58,090. The Luxury trim’s lower price should entice new customers to the brand who are looking for three rows of seating.
2021 Cadillac XT6 Adds Luxury Trim
Cadillac’s XT6 enters its second year by introducing a new Luxury model that broadens its reach to more customers and adds to the brand’s strongest-ever lineup of crossovers and SUVs — including the newly redesigned 2021 Escalade.
The new Luxury model allows XT6 to cover the 20 percent of the midsize luxury SUV segment price range where new customers are typically entering the luxury crossover market. As with the Premium Luxury and Sport models, this new trim offers customers a perfect blend of technology, design and performance, highlighted by a connected cabin, responsive handling and a comprehensive suite of driver awareness technologies1. The new Luxury trim also features a standard 2.0L turbocharged engine and available all-wheel drive.
The Luxury model features bright exterior trim and aluminum interior décor, while the Premium Luxury features bright exterior trim and exotic wood décor inside. The XT6 Sport is distinguished by black exterior accents and carbon fiber interior trim. It also features Sport Control AWD exclusively, with Continuous Damping Control active handling and a faster steering ratio tuned to support a more enthusiast-level driving feel.
Additional new features for the 2021 XT6 include:
Wireless Apple CarPlay2 and Android Auto3 connectivity on all models
New 20-inch wheel design for Sport models (21-inch wheels are available)
Available exterior colors: Dark Moon Blue Metallic, Wilder and Infrared Tintcoat.
Standard content and safety features include:
2.0L engine rated at 237 horsepower (177 kW)4 and paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission
Cadillac user experience with an 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen and enhanced personalization
Jet Black leatherette interior with Lunar brushed aluminum trim
Seven-passenger seating with manual/remote folding third-row seat
Heated front seats
Six-way power passenger front seat
18-inch wheels with Bright Silver finish
Manual tilting and telescoping steering column
Heated outside mirrors
Power lift gate
Teen Driver mode
Interior lights with ambient lighting on the doors
Tri-zone climate control
Driver’s seat memory
Building off of the 2020 XT6’s recent recognition as a 2020 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for vehicles built after October 2019, the new Luxury trim includes a number of standard active safety and driver assistance technologies1, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, HD Rear Vision Camera, IntelliBeam, Front and Rear Park Assist and Cadillac’s innovative Safety Alert Seat.
Additional safety and driver assistance technologies1 are available across the XT6 lineup, including HD Surround Vision, Automatic Reverse Braking, Rear Camera Mirror and Night Vision.
The 2021 Cadillac XT6 Luxury trim starts at $48,9905 and goes on sale this fall.