In late March this year, our photographers caught a prototype of the Volkswagen ID.4 that was masked to look like an Opel Grandland X. The same strategy was used by the company’s engineers and test drivers in November last year, and they’ve done it again. This time around, however, they’ve disguised the all-electric crossover to look like a Kia.

Obviously, this is still the same car underneath that weirdly-looking front fascia with a tape mimicking Kia’s current grille design. There are no other surprises in terms of the vehicle’s exterior shape and dimensions, and it’s probably safe to say we are already looking at the final production body of the car.

If you are still not familiar with the ID.4, it’ll be an all-wheel-drive crossover with a purely electric powertrain. It was previewed by a concept in 2017 and will be positioned between the Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace in terms of its dimensions. It’ll be based on Volkswagen’s MEB modular platform for all-electric vehicles.

According to preliminary information, power will be provided by two electric motors for a combined output of approximately 302 horsepower. The battery electric vehicle should be capable of covering up to 310 miles (500 kilometers) in the WLTP test at a single charge, which will be around 277 miles in the EPA evaluation.

The final production version of the ID.4 should debut this year but the exact launch date is not known. It was initially believed the automaker will show the crossover in New York in April this year but the show got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.