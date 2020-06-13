In terms of towing capacity, the Chevy Blazer is a crossover that should be taken seriously. With a tow rating of up to 4,500 pounds (2,041 kilograms), it's no slacker. In fact, the Blazer has the third greatest tow rating, standing behind the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Honda Passport.

However, in order to maximize the Blazer's towing prowess, it needs to have all of these three things: the 3.6L V6 LGX engine, all-wheel drivetrain, and the optional V92 Trailering Package that provides a heavy-duty cooling system.

That means you have to have AWD in order to maximize your Blazer's towing and settling for an FWD trim also means settling for 1,500-lb (680-kg) towing capacity.

This will change, however, in the next model year update of the midsize crossover. According to GM Authority, a special towing package will be available for the 2021 Chevy Blazer FWD units. Called the VR2 Trailering Package, Blazer buyers who don't need an all-wheel drivetrain will have an option to maximize their crossover's pulling trick.

Take note that the V92 Trailering Package is exclusively for AWD variants, while the new VR2 will be for FWD – but they're essentially the same, offered only 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier trims. Both Trailering Packages also come with Hitch Guidance on 2LT and 3LT, while RS and Premier trims get extra Hitch View.

Of note, the Trailering Packages can only be had on Blazers that are equipped with a 3.6L V6 LGX engine that makes 308 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 270 pound-feet (366 Newton-meters) of torque. Fuel efficiency for the 2020 Blazer RS AWD equipped with this engine is at 21 miles per gallon, combined.