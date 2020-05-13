Less than a month ago, Dodge resurrected the Daytona moniker for the 2020 model year making it available for the Charger R/T and Scat Pack trims. This move followed last year’s Dodge Charger Daytona Widebody, of which just 501 were made to commemorate 50 years since the first Daytona model was built in 1969. Naturally, all these cars we are talking about are sedans but a new rendering proposes a very different take on the modern-day Daytona.

Kleber Silva’s virtual drawings take after the Dodge Magnum which was produced between 2005 and 2008 on the platform of the Chrysler 300. The renderings use the body of the existing model but feature a front end shared with the new Daytona. It’s the same story at the back, where the muscle wagon gets a modern Dodge LED taillights layout.

Gallery: Dodge Charger Daytona Magnum renderings

2 Photos

As an ideological successor to the Daytona, the long roof gets Daytona branding, 20-inch black wheels, and Hemi badges. This is obviously not an SRT Hellcat model, but a Dodge’s 6.2-liter Hemi V8, which now makes 717 horsepower (534 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque, would be a nice fit for the family-friendly wagon. The renderings also suggest there are Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes hiding behind those 20-inch wheels.

There are no drawings of the interior but we imagine there would be contrasting accent stitching for the armrests, door panel, dashboard, and shifter. A carbon-fiber instrument panel and a flat-bottom steering wheel, which was exclusive to the limited-edition Charger Daytona, would be a nice touch, too.

Needless to say, chances of actually seeing a Daytona Magnum wagon are close to zero.