Ford is preparing to launch the next-generation F-150 for the 2021 model year. That means It’ll get an updated design, a new interior, and other upgrades. That also means the off-road-oriented Raptor will see similar upgrades. While this is a new generation for Ford’s venerable pickup, only minor visual changes are expected. Our new exclusive renderings preview what the next-gen Ford Raptor should look like when it arrives.

Many of the updates are minor, though collectively, they do give the pickup a fresh look, even if the differences are difficult to spot at first. There’s a new grille design, though the bold FORD lettering remains. The headlights are all-new, too, with a unique design that has the daytime running lights extending around the top and into the grille. The kink on the outside of them is also gone.

Down the side of the pickup, there are new door handles, new side mirrors, and new wheels. These are minor changes. Inside, the Raptor could have an all-new interior, though, like the exterior, it’ll be evolutionary in its design. There could be a large infotainment screen and sizeable digital instrument cluster, too, if the spy photos we’ve covered are correct, though the overall layout should remain unchanged.

Gallery: Ford Raptor Renderings

8 Photos

There are some things we don’t know about the new Raptor yet. A document that leaked earlier this month suggested the Raptor would lose its SuperCab configuration – the one with the tiny, swing-out door – For the 2021 model year. Also missing in that leaked document was any reference to the Raptor’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque, which makes us question what will power it.

Spy photos of the regular F-150 show the truck also receiving minor visual updates over the outgoing model. There are only so many ways to slice a pickup before it’s something else, and Ford would like the F-150 to remain a sales leader. It makes sense that Ford doesn’t want to upset sales of its cash-cow with a crazy new design.