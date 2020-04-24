With a price of $100,335, the 2020 Lincoln Navigator is not cheap in the United States. The premium SUV recently got a small $365 price hike, which brings the starting price tag of the Navigator L Black Label to $101,630 making it the most expensive Navigator off the showroom in America. Think this is too much for a luxury family hauler? Wait until you see how much Lincoln will ask for the model in Australia.

CarsGuide reports the Ford-owned brand will soon start importing the new Navigator to the land Down Under where it will undergo an RHD conversion by a local company called International Motor Cars. According to the publication, the vehicle will wear a starting price of $274,900 AUD, which is approximately $175,000 USD at the current exchange rates. Despite the high price tag, Lincoln believes there will be enough demand from customers.

“Look, it’s had a pretty good response just in the last few days, a lot of people asking about it,” Lincoln Australia and International Motor Cars boss, David Potterhe, told CarsGuide. “It’s an expensive car... but this is a bit of a test case, it’s our first one of these. The idea of doing the Lincolns is really just something that came about in the last few months. We’ve got our eye on a couple of other (models) but, at the moment, it’s just the Navigator that we’re bringing over.”

The report says the Navigator will be available exclusively in the range-topping Black Label trim, which will be powered by Ford’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine. The clients in Australia will be able to choose from a base RWD model or an optional all-wheel-drive version. At this point, it’s not clear whether the long-wheelbase edition of the Navigator will be sold in the country.

CarsGuide compares the price of the RHD Navigator with its main rivals on the market, including the BMW X7 with a price tag of $171,900 AUD and the Range Rover Autobiography SWB starting at $274,210 AUD.