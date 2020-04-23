Interior tweaks and massive wheels are part of the package, too.
For those affluent SUV shoppers seeking a bit more aggression from the BMW X7, Lumma design feels your pain. The German-based tuning company announced its tweaked CLR X7 last October, and now the company is ready to begin sales for its punched-up people mover.
To refresh your memory, the aesthetic changes come from a Lumma body kit as well as custom interior treatments and, naturally, a massive set of wheels. On the outside, Lumma widens the already wide X7 by two inches (50 millimeters) per side. Up front, the wheel arch extensions flank the X7’s fascia and offer integrated air inlets for brake cooling. A front spoiler at the base of the fascia features a cup blade that gives the X7 a slightly lower stance.
A diffuser with both a spoiler lip and a roof spoiler adds drama to the rear. The flared fender arches front and rear are connected with rocker trim in the middle, and a monochromatic finish completes the menacing look. Or rather, that almost completes the look.
One doesn’t add a widebody kit without pumping up the wheel and tire size, and in that department, Lumma actually plus-sized itself since the original CLR X7 announcement. In addition to 23-inch wheels, the company now offers 24-inch rollers shod with steamroller-spec 355-series tires at the rear, and 295-series rubber at the front. The 23-inch wheels are still offered as the “entry-level” choice, but it’s not like you’ll go unnoticed with either option.
When it comes to the interior, a three-piece aluminum pedal set with Lumma floor mats are common across the line. From there, customization abounds with Lumma basically saying the sky is the limit for interior materials and colors.
With order books now open, Lumma’s CLR X7 body kit starts at €16,750, which translates to approximately $18,000 in U.S. currency. That price includes the 23-inch wheels, but doesn’t include installation, painting, or custom interior work.
PRESS RELEASE
April 2020
LUMMA starts the sale of its CLR X7 refinement programme for the BMW X7.
The tuning specialist LUMMA Design GmbH & Co. KG starts the sale of its extensive refinement programme CLR X7 for the BMW X7. Striking, muscular body components, elegant alloy wheels and exclusive features for the interior of the SUV top model can now be ordered directly from LUMMA Design or from one of the exclusive dealers worldwide.
Individual looks are the focus of the offer
The heart of the LUMMA refinements are the striking aerodynamic modifications: Imposing wheel arch extensions combined with the new look of the front apron, rear spoiler lip, roof spoiler and rear apron diffuser all transform the somewhat matter-of-fact series X7 into an elegant, athletic wide body.
Alloy wheels in XXL format
The range of wheel-tyre combinations has also been perfectly matched to the looks and technical requirements of the widened body. The LUMMA CLR 24 RS alloy wheels featuring dimensions of 10x24 inches on the front axle, and 13x24 inches at the rear guarantee excellent load capacity and stability while keeping unsprung weight to a minimum. For maximum grip, the wheels are clad with ultra-high-performance tyres in widths of 295 and 355 millimetres. The new 23-inch wheel is a little smaller but no less impressive and is called the LUMMA CLR 23 LR.
An interior tailored exactly to your taste
The tuning specialists can also completely redesign the interior on request. Everything is available, from the aluminium pedal set to embroidered floor mats and the exclusive full leather interior. The team working with Horst Lumma knows exactly how to create a harmonious combination of individual taste and state-of-the-art technology.
The prices for the LUMMA body kit including the 23-inch wheel set start at € 16,750.00 plus VAT, installation and painting.